One of the most unlikely elements in the history of Santa Claus, and here we are going to crack the beliefs of those who believe in its existence, is the possibility of flying on a red painted sleigh pulled by a group of equally magical reindeer. But when you are faced with a sled Polaris Sno-Traveler K-95 of the sixties, the certainties are split: it is a vehicle that really makes your imagination fly.

The auction site Bring a Trailer, usually specializing in cars, has put one up for sale, without reservations, and the seller has the chance to raise even more than tens of thousands of dollars. The fact is, this snowmobile really has it all for the Christmas mood: color, style, vintage spirit. In short, it is one of those means that stands out. The one in the photo is from 1962 and was stationed in New York until 2022; was produced by Polaris in Roseau, Minnesota. The Sno-Traveler was one of Polaris Industries’ first commercial products and gained fame when a team of three vehicles successfully completed a nearly 2,000-kilometer journey through Alaska in the early 1960s.

Power is provided by a single 9.5-horsepower, air-cooled Kohler, equipped with a carburetor and electric starter, which drives the sled through an automatic transmission with a Veri-Dyne torque converter. The vehicle it is finished in red with gold stripes and a white vinyl upholstered seat, and additional equipment includes a windshield, two front skis and a front bumper. A throttle control lever is mounted in front of the driver, along with a white steering wheel. It is therefore a real sixties Christmas dream, a vintage piece that would make its figure in any collection. But even better, it would be great to use it for real, on the night of December 24-25, for truly special deliveries.

(Images: Bring a Trailer)