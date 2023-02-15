He was playing hide and seek when the 12-year-old decided to climb onto the parapet. He fell from the second floor of the Auren hotel

The tragedy of this tourist 12 year old it happened last Sunday in a hotel in the Aurina valley, in the province of Bolzano.

The 12-year-old of German origins was in the hotel with his parents classmates and teachers, for the “white week”. A trip to enjoy all together, which should have ended with happy memories and a new and beautiful experience. But things didn’t go as planned.

The little boy was playing hide and seek with his schoolmates when he is climbed onto the balcony railingin an attempt to climb over the wooden bulkhead that separated the hotel rooms.

Sadly, it has suddenly lost balanceprobably due to frost and is fallen from the second cry. The impact with the ground was violent and, despite the desperate attempts of the doctors, the 12-year-old He did not make it.

The parents arrived in Bolzano as soon as possible and remained in the hospital, praying for their child. Sadly, the doctors were forced to inform them of the heartbreaking news. The little heart of the German student is stopped forever.

The police forces immediately opened the investigation and listened to schoolmates, teachers and even the owners of the Hotel Auren. Everyone told the same version of events. A game that unfortunately ended in tragedy.

Every year there are numerous schools, especially from Germany, who travel to the Valle Aurina for the White week. The 12-year-old was with 60 other comrades from Grosse Schule middle school in Wolfenbuettel.

After the sad story, the educational institution decided to stop the trip and to bring all students home to their families. No one could have predicted what would happen, the 12-year-old perhaps wanted to “deceive his companions”, climbing over the balcony and perhaps making a “den”. However, fate was cruel.