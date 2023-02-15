High schooler suspended in Canada, that’s when the Truth is trampled. The comment

The Toronto Sun of last February 8 reported this news: “High school student suspended for claiming that there are only two genders”. The point, unfortunately, is that the boy was not suspended because he was unaware of the existence of hermaphrodites. He was suspended because he denied one of the cornerstones of gender culture, codified by memorable definition of a woman given by the Cambridge dictionary: “An adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth” ).

Denial of reality is a critical step in enabling a smooth transition into the metaverse. There we will finally enjoy the freedom to be what we want. Humanity has progressively degraded, each one indicates the causes that he prefers. THE marxists they will continue to blame liberal ideology, liberals on the Deep State, Christians on the secularization of society and so on. I’m not a philosopher and I don’t venture an answer. However, I am a jurist and I am indignant at the punishment suffered by the Canadian high school student, guilty of having supported an incontrovertible truth.

Of the two each: or the definition of the prestigious Cambridge dictionary it is true (and therefore if I feel like a woman I may have the right to use the ladies’ toilets and the “pink quota”) or it is false (and what a discovery!).

Between the most worrying signs of contemporaneity there is the total loss of truth. Sometimes it passes through the loss of the meaning of words, at others through a constant mystification that denies physical reality. Echoes of Edmund Husserl’s Phenomenology remind me that it is not reality that counts, but our subjective perception of reality.

THE champions of political correctness rejoice: even the housewife from Voghera, now a grandmother, is proud of her gay nephew and whispers to him: “Lucky you who can enjoy all this freedom”. The poor grandma doesn’t realize that flaunting her homosexuality is the only freedom granted to her grandson, who is unemployed because the undershirt with rhinestones he wears is produced in China, bought on Amazon and delivered home by an underpaid non-EU citizen .

I won’t deny it: civil unions and homosexual marriages they are important achievements. There is not a speck of homophobia in me. Agnostic, I don’t regret the bigoted Italy of the 1950s any more than I regret the dining room.

However, the boys, girls and gender fluids (who have existed since the beginning of the world) of the past could find a decent job, get a mortgage to buy a house, take to the streets to demonstrate (something that will soon be prevented from us – as in Canada – under penalty of suspension of the current account) e send their children to school to learn that at birth there are only males, females and hermaphrodites and it stays that way for the rest of our lives, because the addition of big ears doesn’t make me an elephant any more than silicone implants would make me a girl.

With the transhumanism I will also be able to have a proboscis added to me – which is already possible in the metaverse – and this is precisely the point: I will be able to be an elephant because as a man I will have lost my elementary freedoms, my human and constitutional rights.

On the saddest day of our republican history, the one in which a Constitutional Court at the mercy of politics deposits an aberrant sentence that justifies three years of discrimination, Italy rejoices because two men kiss on the mouth on national television, in front of ten million viewers.

Long live freedom! Long live the hairy armpits in the foreground and the rhinestone tank top!

Oscar Luigi Scalfaro slapped a lady guilty of wearing a slightly skimpy dress. Catholic morality was dominant in Italy in those years. I would have denounced him, because I care about individual freedoms. Today, that Canadian Dean behaves in the same way: he thinks in a certain way and his student must be punished because he doesn’t conform to the dominant thought. I would report him and I sincerely hope that the parents of the high school student do. Will they find a judge totally enslaved to the dominant ideology like our judges of the Constitutional Court?

The message of Marcello Marcolini, reader of Affaritaliani.itto Alfredo Tocchi

We receive and publish the message of Marcello Marcolinireader of Affaritaliani.it, to Doctor Tocchi.

“I am an Italian who lives in Argentina, a modest 58-year-old journalist who has been “pandemic performance” he left republic And Courier and discovered Affaritaliani.it, that has shown to care more about the Code of Conduct of journalism than other media” the reader pressed.

“I live in a provincial port city called Bahia Blanca made by pioneers from the Marches for the most part. I wanted to congratulate you on your wonderful and brave articles on the Affaritaliani.it as ‘Compulsory Green Pass for all…‘ And ‘Americans blow up…‘. I’ve found out since I read one of his first article and on searching, I learned that he is a well-known writer. I’m waiting to go back to Italy to buy his books. I make a modest digital publication called cultural agendawhere we recommend articles published by the media to read and I made a link to his article “Green pass…” , with the addition of translation necessary for readers who do not speak our language”.

“I can only thank her for her servicebecause this humanity urgently needs people with values ​​like her, to face the criminal plan of Technological-Neolibarilism. I hope that the real world can prevail over the virtual one, induced through the manipulation of “social networks”. For this we need journalists with values. I am convinced that with information we can stop… But the problem is that they also own the mainstream…”, adds the Business reader. “Congratulations again for your articles, and I’m already anxious to read your books. You receive a cordial greeting from another sea “, comments Marcolini.

Director’s response Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino

“Thanks dear Marcello, it makes us immense pleasure learn that Affaritaliani.it it is appreciated for its independence also in Argentina”, comments the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino. “And thanks to the lawyer Tocchi who, with his always stimulating editorials, has created the opportunity for us to be known and appreciated even beyond the borders”, adds the director.

“We live confused and indecipherable momentswe try from independent newspaper to give complete and unfiltered information, convinced that this should be the role of the newspaper. And many, including you, appreciate, stimulating us to do not give up our editorial line. A warm greeting and ad maiora” concludes Perrino.

