He voluntary savings withdrawal from your Afore It is a procedure through which the worker partially or totally withdraws the resources deposited in the Voluntary Contributions sub-account of the retirement savings account.

This money is requested by the worker or a beneficiary, and it is the Afore that delivers that amount. To withdraw for unemployment, if you are a member of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS)you must have at least two years of listing and at least three years with an open account.

In addition, you can withdraw a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of 90 days of your contribution base salary. But This withdrawal subtracts weeks of contributionsTherefore, it is very important that as soon as you have the ability to pay, you return that money.

These weeks can help you raise your pension and the amount that you raise will depend on the amount you withdrew, however, it is always a good business to return them.

Imagine, for example, that more than 1,500 pesos a month is discounted for that withdrawal. During the first year as a pensioner you would be stopping receiving 18 thousand pesos. Multiply that by 15, 20 or more years of pension. The amount becomes very high, far exceeding the amount they lent you.

So, although the money you withdrew from your Afore is yours, The best thing is that you only consider it as a loan and repay it so that you do not lose density of weeks quoted in the IMSS, since these are key when determining a pension.

Requirements to carry out the process of reimbursement of quoted weeks, know the requirements:

Go to your nearest Afore branch with a prior appointment.

Submit the following documentation: Official Identification (INE, Valid Passport, Professional Certificate, National Military Service Card or Consular Registration).- Original and copy, your NSS and have your updated Identification File.

Request the document that indicates the amount you must repay.

Go to the indicated bank to make the deposit to your Afore.

Deliver the deposit form to your Afore to enter the refund into the system.

Receives the request for reimbursement of resources generated from the system, which will be reflected within the established period.

Remember that the lack of listed weeks can translate not only into less money for your retirement but in a longer waiting time in order to reach the necessary contribution to process your pension.

The good thing is that, as you have already seen, there are mechanisms so that you can return that money to the Afore and recover the weeks quoted. The process is called reimbursement of resources for partial withdrawal of unemployment.

Finally, if you perform this step, ask for a certificate of quoted weeks where it is reflected that indeed, you have recovered the lost weeks.