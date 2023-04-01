Years go by but Sword Art Online continues to enjoy great success thanks to the compelling stories and the cast of charismatic characters created by the pen of Reki Kawahara. What we offer you today is the cosplay of Asuna Yuuki in the Titania version made by Lena.

Throughout Sword Art Online’s various story arcs, Asuna has used more than one different virtual avatar, depending on the online game and the situation. Despite her in the second season of the anime she finds herself trapped in the body of Titania, the fairy queen of the virtual world of Alfheim Online, waiting for her to be freed by the protagonist of the story, Kirito.

The cosplay proposed by Lena is based precisely on this version of the character, proposing a rather faithful representation. The costume of Asuna / Titania appears studied in detail and the chosen location is particularly apt.

Staying on the subject of anime and manga based cosplay, also take a look at Camie’s from Shirogane-sama’s My Hero Academia and Himeno’s from Saiwestwood’s Chainsaw Man. Changing gender, you might also be interested in the cosplay of Poison Ivy by nic_the_pixie and that of Ashley Graham from Resident Evil 4 by PeachMilky.