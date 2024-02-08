Guess who had a hand in it? You've already imagined it, right?

The first was Alfa himself and he then donated it to Maninni. Because he brought one pencil on stage? We'll explain it to you right away… The Sanremo Festival is the most awaited television program and for some years it has been accompanied by a game that entertains everyone, absolutely everyone: Fantasanremo! What is it about? Each player creates a team, purchasing five competing artists with their baudi, then chooses a captain.

The creators choose bonuses, some truly bizarre, and penalties. Points are therefore gained or lost depending on what the artists do during their performances. And of course the singers became accomplices!

For this evening, Thursday 8 February, there is a new bonus in accordance with the European Parliament. Every artist who will bring a pencil on stage of Ariston will acquire 20 points. But many have wondered why. What does the pencil represent? It must have a reference like the broom for Gianni Morandi. Remember last year when he went up on stage with the broom to clean the roses destroyed by Blanco? Well yes, even the pencil symbolizes something.

The European Parliament's tweet on the pencil bonus

The EU Institution has signed an agreement with the creators of Fantasanremo to sponsor the next European elections. The pencil it actually represents the vote. The European Parliament itself published a tweet about it:

Special bonus: bring a pencil on stage. The pencil is a symbol of democracy and the right to vote in view of the #European2024 elections. Invite your favorite singers to bring it to the stage.

It is therefore a daily bonus, valid only for the third evening of the Sanremo Festival. Not like the other bonuses, which singers can keep for other evenings. For the final, for example, the points are doubled! So? Either this evening or never! Each competing artist who will bring a pencil to the stage will earn 20 points. How many will do it? We'll see!