No more horses, dolphins or other animals on carousels? Philosopher and writer Stine Jensen, who obtained her PhD on human-animal relations, notes that we are becoming increasingly aware of the suffering of animals. But the call from animal rights organization Peta to remove all animal figures from carousels goes too far. “Soon children will be driving around on bags of fries, sponsored by fast food restaurants. That's really bad.”
Sanne Schelfaut
Latest update:
21:42
