Make a list of New Year’s resolutions It is always one of the most common activities, however, what is not so common is that this long list of purposes is actually fulfilled at the end of each year. Of these, the most common objectives are those related to exercise or dietalthough purposes related to languages ​​or saving money are also common.

Now, a group of scientists has given the keys to know how to achieve what we have proposed in 2025 and these keys involve understanding why year after year we have new resolutions. Among these motives is, for example, self-realization, a characteristic that is uniquely human.

On the other hand, there is also self-regulation. For example, if we decide to buy a new stationary bike to exercise in 2025, seeing it can provide hope and having it next to us is always better than not having it, since we can self-regulate daily temptations and decide to exercise in it.

According to scientists, it is also key to identify two key ingredients in this process. On the one hand, monitor our behavior to detect any non-compliance and, on the other hand, correct it when detected.

And from this last aspect, precisely another human characteristic is born: the ability to encourage oneself. With this, we can change our own choices to make the decisions we make aimed at pursuing our purposes.

An example of this is what is known as the “spending fallacy.” This means that if we have finally bought that bicycle, focusing on what it cost us will provide greater motivation to continue pursuing that goal.

With all this, psychologists have discovered that events that mark the passage of time, such as birthdays, holidays, or the New Year allow people to mentally reflect on your failures in the past and start over with a clean slate, so of course you should make resolutions year after year.