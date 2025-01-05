Assisted by Fabián Ruiz, Ousmane Dembélé ended Monaco’s resistance and gave Paris Saint-Germain the victory in the French Super Cup final (1-0) with a goal in the 92nd minute that consolidated the dominance of the Parisian team in a trophy that he has already put in his display cases thirteen times.

Luis Enrique faced his first real title of the course, which began a desired bouquet of trophies that he can still add to his showcases this season. In Ligue 1, they are the clear leaders, with ten points ahead of the runners-up, Marseille and Monaco (and one game less).

In the French Cup, they are in the second round and will face the weak Espaly on January 15; in the Champions League, they suffer outside the best 24 of the first phase, but they still have two days left to put out a possible fire; and the Club World Cup is on the horizon, although still very far away.

Monaco dreamed of breaking a streak of 25 years of emptiness, since lifting the cup in 2000

The Super Cup, a competition that the Parisian team has dominated in the last decade (before the opening whistle they had won ten of the last eleven titles with the break that Lille won in 2021), could be the beginning of the path to five trophies. And opposite, Monaco, dreamed of breaking a streak of 25 years of emptiness, since lifting the cup in 2000.

Qatar, for the first time, hosted the Super Cup final. It is not new in France. In fact, this edition was the fourteenth that was going to be held abroad. Israel, China, Morocco, Austria, Canada, Gabon and the United States hosted the match on previous occasions.

The coach of the Monegasque team, Adi Huetter, and in the background the Asturian Luis Enrique, PSG coach MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

The reality is that Paris Saint-Germain cares little about the stage. He almost always wins and that’s how he took to the field, wanting to add his thirteenth Super Cup and finish quickly with the final. Even so, Monaco did not wrinkle and came out confident in a high press that had no effect: PSG always knew how to get the ball.

And very soon he was able to score, after ten minutes, after an error by Philipp Köhn in a transfer to Thilo Kehrer that did not reach its destination. Désiré Doué collected the ball, but his shot crashed into the crossbar of the Monaco goal. Shortly after, it was Dembélé who dared to try: he broke two rivals inside the area and his attempt was met with an intervention by Kohn.

The scene changed in the second half but Dembélé appeared

The former Mallorca goalkeeper was in charge of supporting his team until half-time. He was the anchor that allowed the duel to leave with a 0-0 at halftime and he showed himself on the edge of the locker room path with a save to Kang-In-Lee, who touched the goal with a left foot from outside the area.

The scene changed completely at the beginning of the second half. Monaco lost their temper, took off the corset with which they were trapped in the first act and crushed PSG to worry the Parisian team with an attempt by Ben Seghir that was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma and with a shot by Maghnes Aklouche against the post that did not go up the goal. marker by the hair.



Dembélé celebrates with his teammates the winning goal in Doha MAHMUD HAMS / AFP

That momentum of the Monaco team was diluted in the last twenty minutes, in which PSG went for the game. And it was Dembélé who was in charge of applying the logic. He took advantage of a perfect assist from Fabián Ruiz and Paris Saint Germain, at the buzzer, won his first title of the season: Luis Enrique and his boys are already wearing a smile with the French Super Cup, the fourth title for the Spanish coach since he arrived to PSG last season.