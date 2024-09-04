Crunchyroll announced that the movie SPY x FAMILY Code: White will be available in its catalog starting Thursday, September 5th at 5:00 pm PT. That is, it will be available from central Mexico starting at 6:00 pm PT.

This animated film can be enjoyed both in Japanese with Latin Spanish subtitles and dubbed in this same language. Previously, this fun film was released in cinemas around the world and ended up becoming a huge success.

Not for nothing SPY x FAMILY Code: White It has an average of 94% from specialized critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 98% rating from the audience. As we once shared, this production is entirely original, although the story and character design are by Tatsuya Endo, the creator of the manga.

The Forger family is back again, consisting of Agent Twilight (aka Loid), the assassin Yor, and the friendly mind reader Anya.

© 2023 SPY x FAMILY The Movie Project © Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha.

In SPY x FAMILY Code: White The Forger family decides to take a weekend off in the winter. But it’s actually Loid’s attempt to make progress on his current mission, Operation Strix. Unfortunately, Anya ends up getting into trouble and triggers events that threaten world peace.

This film is the work of Wit Studio and CloverWorks, the same studios behind the television anime, and is directed by Takashi Katagiri.

As for the script, it is a contribution from Ichiro Okouchi. Regarding the Spanish voice talent, the following actors and actresses participate in SPY x FAMILY Code: White:

Miguel de Leon as Loid Forger / Twilight

Elizabeth Infante as Anya Forger

Romina Marroquin Payro as Yor Forger

Brandon Montor as Bond Forger

Miguel Angel Ruiz as Franky Franklin

Dafnis Fernandez as Snidel

Geno Sanchez as Luca

Igor Cruz as Domitri

Carlos Torres as Narrator

The main musical themes of this film are ‘SOULSOUP’ by Official Hige Dandism and ‘Why’ by Gen Hoshino. Among other news related to the series, learn how its creator celebrated the publication of the first 100 chapters of the manga and what is known so far about the third season of the anime.

Apart from SPY x FAMILY Code: White We also have more anime information at TierraGamer.