Although, according to official data from the Mexican federal government, there is a lot of informal labor activity in Mexico, we must not ignore the various benefits of working in the formal Mexican sector.

In this way, if you have just joined a company or worked with an employer in the Mexican formal sector, let them know that There are some benefits that must be provided to you at a minimum, according to the Federal Labor Law (LFT).:

*Bonus

*Days off

*Adoption leave

*Sunday bonus

*Vacation

*Vacation bonus

*Maternity licence

*Lactation period

*Paternity leave

*Seniority bonus

*Benefits derived from resignation

*Benefits generated by unjustified dismissal

*Utilities

In this way, according to what is established in the Federal Labor Law (LFT), if the case arises in which a company or employer refuses to provide the aforementioned labor rights, the employee would have to resort to a process complaint before the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) exposing this situation, so whoever has been affected must appear at the offices of the Federal Attorney for the Defense of Labor (Profedet) in your area or contact said organization.

Did you just start working? Eye! You are entitled to these legal benefits | LFT/Photo: Freepik

Profit distribution 2024

However, it must be emphasized that although workers have the right to receive the aforementioned legal benefits, the Federal Labor Law (LFT) itself contemplates some exceptions.

In the specific case of profit sharing, the LFT indicates that those who occupy the following positions in a company are exempt from profit sharing:

*Address.

*Administration.

*General management.

*Partners.

*Shareholders.

*Casual workers who have worked less than 60 days during the corresponding year.

*Domestic workers.

In addition to this, workers who work in the following companies will not receive profits either from your companies and employers this 2024:

*Newly created companies, during the first year of operation.

*Newly created companies, dedicated to the development of a new product, during the first two years of operation. The determination of the novelty of the product will be adjusted to what the laws provide for the promotion of new industries.

*Newly created extractive industry companies during the exploration period.

*Private assistance institutions, recognized by law, that carry out acts with privately owned assets for humanitarian assistance purposes, without profit purposes and without individually designating the beneficiaries.

*The Mexican Social Security Institute and decentralized public institutions with cultural, welfare or charitable purposes.

*Companies that have less capital than that established by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare by industry branches, after consultation with the Ministry of Economy. The resolution may be reviewed totally or partially, when there are important economic circumstances that justify it.

