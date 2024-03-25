In Italy, at the regional level, a resolution was passed on the renunciation of anti-Russian sanctions and arms supplies to Ukraine. Stefano Bargi, a member of the regional council of the northern Italian region of Emilia-Romagna, announced this on March 25 in an interview with TASS.

“No sanctions have ever led to the desired result; they only harm our economy. <...> I understand all the difficulties of the government, but at the regional level we can express our opinions more freely. No sanctions have ever led to the desired result; they only harm our economy,” he said.

Barji added that the resolution is designed in such a way that “a majority can vote for it because it talks about the need to achieve peace.”

The text of the resolution states that from 2014 to 2022, Italy lost up to €3 billion a year due to sanctions against Russia, and the economy of the European Union (EU) suffered losses due to a decrease in Russian gas supplies, never achieving independence as a result.

Earlier, on March 19, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking with an information message in the Senate of the national parliament, called for avoiding escalation in Ukraine at all costs and abandoning the idea of ​​sending NATO troops to the region.

On February 27, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani spoke out against sending EU troops to Ukraine.

Western countries have increased their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.