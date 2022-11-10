Surely you have ever peeled an apple and in a matter of minutes it has started to turn brown. Specifically, it only takes 2 minutes to begin to oxidize, causing not only its color to change, but also its flavor and texture. An effect that forces you to eat them as soon as possible to enjoy all their nutritional value and properties. However, a solution that will not work for you if you have to postpone their consumption or you are going to use them for a recipe. For this reason, there are some tricks that slow down its oxidation for up to several hours.

Browning in apples is a process that occurs when apples are cut and exposed to air. The enzymes and iron in the apple react chemically with oxygen. Their new look makes them no longer so appetizing, but with these tricks they’ll last longer. After choosing any of these techniques, it is important that you store the pieces in an airtight container, such as a tupperware, and put it in the refrigerator.

Water



A solution to avoid contact with air without the need to add other foods is to use water. So that they do not oxidize, fill a container with water and submerge the apple slices. Although this is not enough, since the pieces will float and leave a part of them exposed. Cover the container with kitchen paper and when it is wet it will make the slices stay at the bottom. Another method that will also not alter its flavor is to use airtight sealable bags.

Water and salt



For this trick it is important not to go overboard with the measurements and add just the right amount so that it does not alter the taste of the apple. Just put half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of water. Then add the slices and let them soak for a few minutes. Finally, drain them and rinse them with fresh water to remove the salty taste of the fruit.

water and honey



Honey is useful to prevent oxidation because one of its components interrupts the process. Put two tablespoons of honey in a cup of water and soak the apple slices in the mixture for 30 seconds. Although it changes the flavor, it does so for the better because this combination is delicious.