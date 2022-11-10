PT group expected STF to overturn device in Psol process, but now effort is focused on political solution

The political group of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), changed its strategy on the rapporteur’s amendments. In September, the Power 360 showed that there was a PT expectation that the STF (Federal Supreme Court) would overturn the device. Now, Lula focuses on a negotiated exit with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).

The matter is important for the new government because the Budget under discussion for 2023 stipulates R$ 19 billion for this mechanism. In practice, it is investment power taken from the Executive and absorbed by the Legislature.

If the Supreme Court simply overturns the rapporteur’s amendments, there will be revolt in Congress and the political environment in Brasilia will deteriorate again. The lawsuit that is in the Court and can be judged belongs to Psol. The minister responsible is Rosa Weber, who presides over the Supreme Court. In November 2021, it suspended payment for these amendments, but later relaxed the decision.

The president-elect signaled an attempt to reach an agreement on Wednesday (9.Nov.2022), when he had a series of meetings with representatives of the Powers of the Republic.

In the morning, Lula visited Arthur Lira at the official residence of the Presidency of the Chamber. The conversation flowed. In addition to saying that there would be no problems in the processing of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) that will allow the PT to break the spending ceiling to pay for the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, Lira indicated that he is up for a negotiation on the rapporteur’s amendments.

This device became known as the “Secret Budget” – the data is more difficult to track than other public expenditures, but there is no secrecy as in secret documents. The distribution of these resources for works in the deputies’ bases was Lira’s main source of power with his peers throughout the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

By finding a negotiated solution, Lira avoids the risk of the mechanism being extinguished by the Supreme Court or of the new government having enough strength to limit it. Throughout the campaign, Lula criticized the rapporteur’s amendments. He also weighs in on the fact that the mechanism has a bad reputation with public opinion.

Lula also made waves in the conversation with Lira. She indicated that she will not put the government machine to work against the reelection of the current president of the Chamber. It is unlikely that a candidate will succeed against Lira without the support of the Executive.

The PT also said, not exactly in those words, that he wants to “everything in its place”🇧🇷 That is, that there is no interference of one Power over another. Earlier, at a seminar in Power 360Lira had made a similar statement.

After leaving the mayor’s house, Lula went to Rodrigo Pacheco. The 2 were already allies during the election.

Then he went to the Federal Supreme Court, where he met with 10 of the 11 ministers – Roberto Barroso is in Egypt, following the UN Climate Conference.

In the STF, Lula told the magistrates that he wants less judicialization and that politics solve its own problems. The message, around Lula, was read as a sign about the rapporteur’s amendments.

PT’s political group is still studying what to propose in relation to this mechanism. There is no hammer hit, but the following is under discussion:

decrease the value of rapporteur amendments;

the value of rapporteur amendments; elevate the values ​​of individual and bench splices;

the values ​​of individual and bench splices; stipulate a minimum percentage to be allocated to investments 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 link resources to federal, state and municipal works.

It is also common to hear requests for more transparency among PT members. For example, register the beneficiaries of the rapporteur’s amendments and leave the data in the format of the individual amendments.

Today, through platforms such as follow Brazil, it is possible to download an Excel table at any time with the names of the congressmen and how much each one allocated in individual amendments for what. There is no information organized in this way available on the rapporteur’s amendments.

Information in this post was published earlier by drive, with exclusivity. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Power 360🇧🇷 Know more about drive here and learn how to receive in advance all the main information about power and politics.