In In the middle of Holy Week two earthquakes were registered in Puerto VallartaJalisco, reported the National Seismological Service through its social media accounts.

Both earthquakes were felt just a few minutes apart, the first was recorded at 0:55 a.m. Central Mexico time, and the second at 0:58 a.m.

The first was of a magnitude of 4.3 degrees on the Richter scale and was located 295 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The second earthquake was registered with an intensity of 4.1 degrees on the Richter scale 304 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The earthquakes were not perceptible to the population, so damage to structures and homes was ruled out.