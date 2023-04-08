The first part of the season of the new Gen 3 era of Formula E saw Porsche as a great protagonist both with the factory team and with the Andretti customer team. DS and Jaguar were then added to what initially looked like possible German domination, with the latter capable of winning in Hyderabad and Sao Paulo respectively.

Precisely in the Brazilian appointment, the English team conquered a precious double podium which also relaunched it in the team classification after the bitter double zero of India and South Africa. After a long break of almost a month, the world championship will stop in Berlin for the seventh round of the championship, the second of the season with two races held in the same weekend.

However, the action on the track will not end with the double stage, because the following Monday Formula E will remain in the German capital for a test session dedicated exclusively to young drivers who want to test a Gen 3 car and look for a possible outlet in the category electric.

“The rookie test is a great opportunity to show young drivers what Formula E is all about. It is also about getting familiar with our Porsche 99X Electric, which is a very complex racing car and not easy to drive. For Formula E rookies, the test offers a good opportunity to experience what they will encounter in this race series,” explained Florian Modlinger, Team Principal of the Porsche team.

The German team was among the first to announce which driver will take part in the rookie test aboard the 99X Electric, namely former Formula 2 driver and current team reserve David Beckmann and Ye Yifei, hired by the Hertz JOTA team to contest the WEC 2023 season right behind the wheel of a Porsche Hypercar together with Will Stevens and Antonio Felix da Costa.

It will be an important test for Beckmann, as he looks set to replace André Lotterer at Andretti (also powered by a Porsche unit) when the latter is engaged in the WEC for the double race in Jakarta. Beckmann previously held the role of reserve driver for Andretti in season eight before being hired by Porsche ahead of the 2022/23 championship.

Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche Photo by: Andreas Beil

“I already had the chance to drive the new Porsche 99X Electric on the track during the official Formula E test in Calafat. It was very impressive. I can’t wait to take part in the rookie test and get to know our car even better. Of course, I also hope to be able to share some useful information with my team,” explained the 22-year-old German.

Among the big news of this there will also be Jack Aitken, who will wear the colors of Envision Racing for his first laps on the Gen3. It won’t be the 27-year-old’s first ever taste of the electric series, as he’s completed simulator programs for both Mahindra and Jaguar in the past, opting to find his fortune in the IMSA championship and GT after failing to make the leap to Formula 1. .

“I’m really excited to be Envision Racing’s rookie driver. It’s a great opportunity for me to get behind the wheel of a Formula E car for the first time – the new Gen3 models look so much fun to drive.”

#31 Action Express Racing Cadillac Racing Cadillac V- Series.R: Jack Aitken Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“I am looking forward to having the opportunity to experience this first hand in Berlin and to assist the team in their work to continue building on what has already been a great start to the season,” explained the British rider .

Avalanche Andretti has announced that it has chosen Zane Maloney and Linus Lundqvist for the rookie tests scheduled for April 24th. Maloney currently competes and has done well in Formula 2, picking up his first class podium at the inaugural round in Bahrain. “I am very excited to participate in the Berlin Rookie Test with Andretti,” said Maloney, who became the first F2 driver to come from Barbados. The 19-year-old is also part of Red Bull Racing’s young talent program and is a reserve driver for the Formula 1 team.

Linus Lundqvist, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

“Driving in Formula E will be a new experience for me, so I am very grateful for this opportunity and would like to thank everyone at Andretti for making it possible. I will try to learn as much as possible during this test and gain experience on the Gen 3 car.”

Lundqvist is instead the reigning champion of INDY NXT, formerly Indy Lights, the category that prepares for the big leap into IndyCar. Just in recent days, the Swede tested a car from the main series at the Texas Motor Speedway thanks to the support of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, completing around 220 laps. Before moving on to the North American championships, the Swede had won the British Formula 3 in 2018: “A big thank you to Michael Andretti, JF Thormann, Roger Griffiths and all of Andretti’s collaborators for this extraordinary opportunity,” explained Lundqvist.