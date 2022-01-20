PlayStation It is currently one of the strongest brands in terms of video games. With many beloved exclusives like God of War, Ratchet & Clank Y Horizon it’s easy to see why many prefer it. However, he is now going through a bit of a bitter pill after the news of the purchase of Activision for Xbox.

Although it seems that Sony Y PlayStation are having a bad time now, we must not forget that many of us were given hours of fun. Perhaps because of this, they also want to remember happy times, since they have just launched a tool that takes a look at your 2021 with them.

PlayStation Wrap Up gives you a summary of your year

Similar to what you did Nintendo at the end of last year, PlayStation now it has put out its own tool to give you your stats. In this page You will find how much time you dedicated to video games in 2021 and which of them were your favorites.

PlayStation Wrap Up It presents you with a breakdown of your total hours as well as a top 5 of the titles you played the most. In addition, if you are one of those who loves to enjoy online multiplayer, you will also find how long you enjoy them and how many hours you preferred to play on your own.

Another point they show you is how many new games you enjoyed throughout the year, although you may have stuck with your old favorites. Of course not everything is individual statistics of you and your PlayStation. They also put in some information about games coming in 2021, like how many players unlocked all the weapons in Ratchet & Clank.

It is quite interesting to see some of our habits on these consoles. In addition to satisfying your curiosity, PlayStation offers exclusive avatars for those who come to see their wrap-up. So you already have more incentives to know how much time you dedicated to your vice in 2021. Will they be encouraged?

