Dragon Ball Super 80 came with many revelations that could change the course of the gas arc and the entire franchise. In the middle of the battle Gas and Granola, we discover that the hitman race has a great hidden power that they have to seal in order to maintain their self-awareness.

Despite her sister’s warnings, elec break the necklace Gas that contained his power to release his final form because he trusts that with the wish of the dragon balls he will be able to withstand his impulses and maintain his self-awareness.

another brother of Gas mentions that 40 years ago, they had done the same thing and failed. In fact, at the beginning of his transformation it seemed that everything would end in disaster. in a box of Dragon Ball Super 80, even his sister fears for her own life as her brother became an unstoppable beast.

Monaito he remembers seeing the villain like this before. But, he cannot give more details of the situation or the implications of this change because on that occasion he fainted. In fact, the power of Gas It is so big that it knocks down its enemies with a single blow.

Now, what implications in history does this revelation of Dragon Ball Super 80?

Is Dragon Ball Super 80 the start of a new villain arc?

While Granola, Goku and Vegeta continue in their fight against Gas in Dragon Ball Super 80, this revelation of the powers of the assassins opens the possibility of a new story arc of the franchise.

elec, is the eldest brother of his family and who knows the most about the limits of these ‘destructive impulses’. You may know of another way to control this unleashed power, in case you Gas have difficulty dealing with your enemies or lose self-awareness.

Therefore, it may be that in later chapters Dragon Ball Super 80, let’s see how this group of villains could use this hidden power to defeat our protagonists.

