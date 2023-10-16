‘At the bottom there is room’ will present a more than tense moment after the strong confession that July made to Dolores about what she feels for Cristóbal. And now that ‘Charito’s’ niece is starting to date Benjamín, her friend is very aware of what is happening in this new relationship that many fans of the series have been supporting. However, as we know, Diego Montalbán’s son accepted reality and told Alessia that he likes Jimmy’s cousin.

As we can see, now that July is giving herself a chance at love with Benjamín, Cristóbal is finally determined to accept that he is in love with ‘Charito’s’ niece, but apparently this will be too late in ‘At the bottom there is room’ ‘. Keep reading this note so you know what confession Dolores heard in the polyclinic.

What was July’s confession to Dolores on ‘AFHS’?

July arrived at the polyclinic to start her shift, but she ran into her friend Dolores, who did not hesitate to ask her how her outing with Benjamín was, where and if there was a kiss or not. ‘Jimmy’s’ cousin told him that they went to the movies and to the beach; However, her co-worker had no better idea than to ask her about Cristóbal, whether or not he is still in her heart. Given that, ‘Charito”s niece said the following: “That was it.”

Neither of them knew that Cristóbal was listening to them behind. In the scene you can see how the face of Diego Montalbán’s son becomes upset and sad. As we have already seen throughout the chapters of ‘AFHS’, July was in love with her former boss, but it seems that this time she will not give him a chance.