Belgian police officers and experts work at the scene where the shooting took place in Brussels | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

A shooting attack in Brussels, capital of Belgium, this Monday (16) resulted in the death of two people of Swedish nationality. The victims were shot by an individual armed with what authorities said appeared to be a rifle.

The case occurred during the football match between the teams of Belgium and Sweden, valid for the qualifiers for the 2024 Euro Cup. After the incident, UEFA, responsible for the competition, confirmed the interruption of the game.

The shooter, who fled the scene, is being sought by Belgian authorities, who are treating the case as a terrorist attack.

A representative of the Belgian Crisis Management Center announced that the country’s Threat Analysis Coordination body has raised the terrorism alert level to the maximum, 4, in the city of Brussels.

The location where the shooting took place, called Boulevard d’Ypres, was cordoned off by Belgian security forces, who launched a terrorism investigation. Images of the attack are being analyzed to clarify the events that led to the tragedy.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo expressed condolences to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and highlighted the unity in the fight against terrorism between the two countries. It has not yet been confirmed whether the victims were in Brussels to watch their national team’s match.

The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office is responsible for investigating the attack. To date, the shooter remains at large.