He performed last, during the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023. The young artist Will he has already conquered everyone with his sympathy and with his song “Stupido”. But did you see what she did before and during her performance? FantaSanremo has something to do with it again!

The wait for Will has been long so why not while away the time with a nice bath in the sea at night in freezing temperatures?

The artist has posted a video on his social profiles, triggering the reaction of the many fans who chose him in the parallel game team at the Italian Song Festival.

So, tonight I sing last at the Festival, my album comes out, it’s the best night of my life. Get these 50 points!

The video made everyone smile and after the freezing bath, which certainly woke him up, Will went on stage at the Ariston and sang his song. But that’s not all, the 50 points earned by swimming at night weren’t enough for the young artist.

During the performance, he approached the audience and ha stole a pair of glasses to one of the spectators, gaining others three bonuses: Bonus D’Argen (the artist wears sunglasses), Bonus Pelù (the performer steals a purse or personal effect from a member of the audience), The performer descends into the stalls.

But what is the FantaSanremo? It is a parallel game to the Festival, in which hundreds of thousands of people are participating throughout Italy. It consists in creating a team, made up of 5 artists among those in the competition. Every evening, the singers either buy points, better called bonuses, or lose points, better called malus.

Who is Will

Will is the pseudonym of William Busetti. The artist is 23 years old, he was born on March 25, 1999.

He had already made himself known to the Italian public during the 2020 edition of X Factormanaging to get to the Bootcamps and thanks to Sanremo Youth 2022managing to rank among the top 6 artists with his song The most important things.