The Colombian singer Shakira has vented her grief after the separation from former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué with several compositions that became immediate hits. The most recent, The Boss, together with Fuerza Regida, already had, after the first week on YouTube, 33 million views.

One of those songs in which he hints at Piqué, Music Sessions #53, left a phrase that resonates strongly again these days:

“You left me as a neighbor to your mother-in-law

With the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury

You thought you hurt me and made me harder

Women no longer cry

“Women bill.”

The “debt in the Treasury” is a reality: The Barranquilla woman was accused by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office of having allegedly defrauded some six million euros in the new case opened against her in July.

Although the complaint had been admitted for processing a few months ago in a court near Barcelona, ​​the details of the text became known this Tuesday, once the singer, who now resides in Miami, was notified, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In the complaint, the Public Ministry accuses Shakira of two alleged crimes against the Public Treasury, for having presented “untrue declarations” of the Income Tax (IRPF) and on Wealth, in the 2018 financial year.

The singer – who at that time lived near Barcelona – would have used “a corporate network”, with instrumental companies, some domiciled in tax havens, to avoid paying taxes on the total amount that corresponded to her, adds the text dated in May. In total, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of having defrauded 5.3 million euros (5.6 million dollars) in the 2018 personal income tax and 773,000 in the Wealth Tax, which with interest and settlements adds up to a debt of 6.6 million. .

The judicial process that is coming for Shakira

The singer’s lawyers said Tuesday that they had not yet been notified. “Shakira’s legal team is focused on preparing the trial for the 2012-2014 years that will begin on November 20,” they added about the process that will be held, unless there is a last-minute agreement, at the Barcelona Court.

Shakira, Colombian singer. See also Serie A TV rights on Canale 5 free-to-air match on Saturday evening: Mediaset goal Photo: EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

In this case, the Public Ministry requests more than eight years in prison and a fine of nearly 24 million euros for her, under accusation of having defrauded 14.5 million in those years, also using a “corporate network” to avoid paying taxes. in Spain, despite the fact that at that time he was already residing in the country more than the 183 days a year stipulated by law.

The artist, 46, has always denied the accusations, and assures that due to her profession she maintained a lifestyle in continuous movement at that time.

The star’s privacy once again attracted great media attention when her separation from former FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, with whom she has two children, became public last year.

After reaching an agreement with her ex-partner for the custody of her children, Shakira moved her residence to Miami.

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports news