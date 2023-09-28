The National Center of Meteorology revealed the lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning.
The Meteorologist explained through its official account on the “X” platform: The lowest temperature recorded in the country this morning was: 21.1 degrees Celsius in Ruknah (Al Ain) at 01:45 local time in the country.
