Some months have passed since Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal They ended their romantic relationship, news that the footballer announced in March of this year. After that, different theories were floated about the reason for her separation, and a dancer even appeared who claimed that the athlete wrote to her when she was still thinking about winning back the head of Son Temptation of Her. Now, Magaly Medina’s cameras captured them together again.

Did Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal resume their relationship?

Reporters from ‘Magaly TV, the firm‘They approached Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal at the exit of a beauty center. When they asked the singer if seeing them together was proof that they had resumed their romance, both had a singular reaction.

“We don’t talk about our private life. Thank you“was the only thing the interpreter managed to say. But before, when they saw the ATV worker, she turned to look at her companion, as if she were looking for an answer for the TV cameras. However, the soccer player didn’t say anything. .

Were Paula Arias and Eduardo Rabanal going to get married?

In February of this year, Paular Arias was consulted by the cameras of the program ‘América hoy’ about possible wedding plans with Eduardo Rabanal. Everything indicated that in 2023 both were going to take a very important step in their romantic relationship.

“Of course. What happens is that we don’t match the dates well because we both have strong projects. My group had to renew (and make) changes. I was quite focused on that and he, on his own, returning to play,” declared the salsa singer on that occasion.