Immigrants who were denied a green card received this surprising announcement

During the last few days, Cuban immigrants who found themselves in a delicate situation They received a surprise. Without having requested it, many received humanitarian parole, which authorizes you to stay legally in the United States for a year. The decision, which was not expected by the beneficiaries of the measure, focused on those who entered the country with a document that was later not recognized as valid by the authorities.

Among the different ways that exist to legally reside in the US, at least temporarily, is the granting of humanitarian permits. These apply to certain cases in particular, when migrants come from a territory in which they experience a complicated situation for various reasons. However, they are always usually delivered after a request from the interested party. For that reason, this case surprised many.

Cuban migrants received the permit by mail, according to what was compiled Miami Herald. The information indicates that many of the beneficiaries of this decision had entered the country through form I-220A or Parole Order, a regime that originally enabled permanence in the country under compliance with certain regulations and periodic reporting to the authorities. Americans.

However, in September the Federal Board of Immigration Appeals declared that this was not a valid entry document. Although there are no precise figures, it is known that many of the 400,000 immigrants from Cuba who entered the United States in the last two years did so through that route. In that context, all of them were left in a legal gray area, without being clear about whether they can legally be in the United States.

Many of them already They were given humanitarian parole that allows them to spend a year without problems in the United States.. In addition, this permit could help you process a green card or permanent residence in the future.