The courtship between Mia Khalifa Y Jay Cortez It was one of the most talked about relationships on the internet during the end of 2021. The former adult film actress has millions of followers who are very aware of her career and sentimental situation. Now, the fans realized a detail that could confirm the end of the courtship between the famous: they stopped following each other on social networks.

The end of the relationship between Mia Khalifa and Jhay Cortez?

The last publication made by the interpreter of “How you feel” with Mia Khalifa It is from several months ago, specifically from November 5, 2021. On the other hand, in her feed, the last post of both was uploaded on July 31 of last year.

Due to the lack of new publications and photographs, rumors of a possible separation began. Given the doubts about the current situation of the couple, their fans referred to the list of “followed” in Instagram.

Great was the surprise of Internet users when they found that Mia Khalifawho has more than 27.8 million followers, no longer follows the Puerto Rican.

The couple’s last post on Mia Khalifa’s Instagram. Photo: Mia Khalifa/Instagram

Still no confirmation from celebrities

For now, Mia Khalifa Y Jay Cortez They have avoided bringing the subject up in public. The former adult film star went on a trip to Miami to enjoy the summer. In the “Magic city” she shared photos in which she appears together with her friend and her model Jenna Lee.

For his part, the singer is preparing for his tour of Latin America. On August 13, he will officially kick off the “Jhay Co” tour with his performance in Mexico. Days later he will visit Colombia for a quadruple date in Bogotá, Cali, Medellín and Barranquilla.

Mia Khalifa and Jenna Lee during their stay in Miami. Photo: Mia Khalifa/Instagram

Mia Khalifa congratulated Shakira for following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans after splitting from Gerard Piqué

The interpreter of “Hips don’t lie” began to follow actors Chris Evans and Henry Cavill on Instagram, which was celebrated by thousands of fans of the Colombian. This was highlighted by the former adult film star, assuring that this gesture is a clear sign of feminism.

Mia Khalifa didn’t forget to mention Gerard Piqué. “Shakira following Henry Cavill and Chris Evans in the last 48 hours is maximum feminism. Piqué… feminism“, said the now influencer.