“Right now, every day could be the last: we allow same-sex people to start a family and have an official document to prove it.” Thus reads the petition, signed by over 28 thousand people, calling for the legalization of gay marriages in Ukraine, also to guarantee gay military partners, who can be injured or killed, the same rights as heterosexual spouses.

In response to the petition, Volodymyr Zelensky, who from the beginning of the invasion of Russia presented the defense of Ukraine as a struggle for democracy and Western liberal values, recognized that “in the modern world, the level of democracy in a society is measured, among other things, on policies aimed at ensuring equal rights for all citizens. ”

The president opened to the idea of ​​”civil unions” since in order to legalize gay marriage one would have to change the Constitution, which defines marriage “based on consent between a man and a woman”, and this is not possible in a period of war. Zelensky then said he asked the prime minister to consider the possibility of introducing measures for the recognition of civil unions.