The well-known television host Magaly Medina has returned to the center of attention after being seen alone in Miami, United States. This sparked rumors of a possible estrangement between her and her husband. Alfredo Zambrano. A well-known influencer made a curious publication on social networks that increased speculation that the notary and the TV presenter were not having a good time in their relationship. For this reason, the popular 'Urraca' did not hesitate to answer if there is a crisis in her marriage.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina is 'trolled' by a friend on a LUXURIOUS trip to Miami: “She prefers shopping than eating”

Did Magaly Medina fight with Alfredo Zambrano?

Magaly Medina raised doubts about the solidity of his romance with Alfredo Zambrano when traveling in the company of a friend to the city of Miami, in the United States. The 'Magpie' always travels to different countries with her husband; However, on this occasion, she decided to leave Peru alone.

But that is not all. The TV presenter no longer shared photos or videos with the notary on her social networks, as she usually did. These events caused many to start rumors that the couple was going through a crisis. The influencer Pajita hinted that Medina and Zambrano were no longer on speaking terms.

Magaly Medina discussed possible crisis with Alfredo Zambrano. Photo: Instagram/Magaly Medina



Given this, Magaly was approached by a media reporter, who asked her if it is true that there is a rift with Alfredo Zambrano. In this regard, the popular 'Urraca' spoke out.

“I am not going to respond to any stranger who thinks they know more about my life than I do. I cannot give explanations every time I have matters to attend to outside the country and where my husband cannot accompany me,” were the words of Magaly Medina.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly Medina reveals she has strong reasons for moving away from Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz: what happened?

How was the relationship between Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly Medina born?

The relationship between Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano It started in a rather unusual and romantic way. They met in 2008, shortly after Medina was released from prison. Her introduction occurred thanks to Ney Guerrero, former producer of the 'Urraca' program, who invited her to dinner and introduced her to Zambrano, who was already an admirer of hers.

Zambrano approached her very politely during dinner and mentioned that he had sent her flowers when she got out of jail, a gesture that Medina could not immediately recognize, given that he had received many bouquets at that time. However, Alfredo's persistence gained her attention and affection.

Almost a year after insisting, Medina agreed to be his partner. This relationship, marked by her affection and persistence, finally led Zambrano to propose marriage to her during a trip to Hawaii, a proposal that she accepted.

The love story between the two has had its ups and downs, like any relationship. For example, before they got married, they separated for eight months, a period during which they both reflected on their relationship.

After this crisis, Zambrano took the initiative and proposed to Medina. Their wedding was celebrated on December 9, 2016, in a luxurious civil ceremony in La Molina, which was attended by well-known television figures,

In March 2021, Magaly announced her divorce from Alfredo on March 30 on her program 'Magaly TV, the firm'. In her statement, Medina emphasized that the decision was not due to the presence of a third person and expressed her wish that both she and Zambrano find happiness in their respective paths. However, the couple decided to reconcile two months later and acknowledged that They were still in love.

How many years have Alfredo Zambrano and Magaly Medina been married?

In December 2023, Magaly Medina and Alfredo Zambrano celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. This stage represents a significant achievement for the host, who has faced divorces in the past, but now she is hopeful and committed to her current relationship, since she always highlights the importance of teamwork and communication within of marriage.

#Magaly #Medina #fight #Alfredo #Zambrano #travel #Miami #driver