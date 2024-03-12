Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2024 – 11:54

The Senate's Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) approved this Tuesday, 12th, a request for the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, to be invited to participate in a hearing at the collegiate to clarify the retention of extraordinary dividends by the company. state-owned.

The request was not on the scheduled agenda. The author is senator Sérgio Moro, who asked Jean Paul Prates to provide “information about the undue interference of the Executive Branch in the management of Petrobras regarding the policy of withholding dividend payments”.

The vote was symbolic – that is, there was no record of each senator's individual vote. There was no resistance from the government to approve the application.

The date for the hearing with the president of Petrobras will still be defined by the president of CAE, Vanderlan Cardoso, together with Prates and other senators from the collegiate.