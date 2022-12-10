They return together and stronger than ever to TV. Melissa Paredes She arrives as one of the favorites to win the cup of “El gran show” and announced that for the final gala she will have her boyfriend, Anthony Aranda, with whom she recently celebrated a year of relationship as support.

Right on this same dance floor was where the model met the dancer and shortly after they began a romance, despite the fact that she was still married to the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba. Now, Melissa Paredes revealed how her ex-husband reacted to this news.

Melissa confirms that she is returning to TV with Anthony

With total happiness, Melissa Paredes confirmed that she will seek to be the winner of “El gran show” and for this reason she has sought her best ally. The model will participate alongside the popular ‘Activador’, who already has extensive experience dancing in the Gisela Valcárcel program.

“I think that everyone already expected it, I said that he would dance the final with me because you have to bring a super powerful reinforcement, which adds to your choreography and Anthony is a professional in dancing” he commented.

“It’s a very nice feeling and right when we rehearsed it was kind of weird, but cute at the same time. It’s exciting that he’s back on court with me to support me in this final”, ‘Meli’ said.

The couple made up of Anthony Aranda and Melissa Paredes shows how well they get along on social networks. Photo: Capture / Instagram

What did “Cat” Cuba tell you after finding out?

Regarding this controversial decision, Melissa Paredes revealed that her ex-husband Rodrigo Cuba gave her the go-ahead to dance with Anthony Aranda. It is worth noting that the ex-partner has decided to have a good friendly relationship for the well-being of her daughter in common.

“He (Rodrigo Cuba) knows, just yesterday we were looking at some things and he told me ‘how cool’ , limited the remembered actress of “Two Sisters”. As is known, Melissa Paredes is one of the favorites to win the dance reality show.

Rodrigo Cuba and Anthony Aranda would have a good relationship, according to Melissa Paredes. Photo: composition LR/ATV/Instagram/Melissa Paredes

Anthony sends his support to Melissa in the grand finale

A few hours after the grand finale of “El gran show” takes place, Anthony Aranda dedicated a romantic message to Melissa Paredes on her social networks showing her all her support.

“I want to tell you that you are an incredible person, full of virtues and beautiful feelings, I admire your commitment and dedication to everything you do, whether it is with the family or at work. We are proud of the person and of the great artist that you are and tomorrow in the final I know that you will give your best and enjoy it to the fullest, whatever the result, I know that your people will take your best show. I love you my love, keep shining that beautiful light of yours,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

Publication by Anthony Aranda. Photo: Instagram

Melissa has an accident

Melissa Paredes is already preparing to give her best on the track of “El gran show”. However, a few hours before, the model revealed that she suffered a fall during her dance rehearsals.

“Actually happy, just a little sore because yesterday I fell horribly (…) When I rehearse with the cast it’s different, Sergio (his dancer) is used to carrying me and in a rehearsal they put me on top and I fell off. Thank God it didn’t get any worse, but I did get scared,” he said.