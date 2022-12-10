France repeated history by qualifying for the Qatar 2022 semifinal. The Gauls beat England 2-1 in a close and emotional match. The team led by Didier Deschamps seeks to reaffirm their title from four years ago.

It was one of those duels that mesmerize soccer fans. England and France played one of the most anticipated quarterfinal matches of Qatar 2022. The Gauls prevailed 2-1 and went to their second consecutive semifinal.

The game started as planned: even and fought. The two teams sought to impose their contrasting styles of play.

‘Les bleus’ began to feel more comfortable on the field when they began to associate themselves and find spaces with rapid circulation of the ball.

While France tried to get closer, the eyes and energy of the English seemed to focus on one goal: not to let Kylian Mbappé loose. The English fulfilled their task, but they left several loose ends.

Something that encouraged the French danger to arrive at the initiative of other protagonists. Giroud warned with a header after a cross from Dembélé. And, a few minutes later, France again surprised the English defense.

A right cross from Tchouameni from outside the box sent the ball into the net. ‘Les bleus’ went ahead on the scoreboard at minute 16.

England tried to respond. And she did it with the same French letter: the shots outside the area. Experienced French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris flew in to save a shot from England captain Harry Kane in the first half.

In the second 45 minutes, a similar image was repeated in the Al-Bayt Stadium. Once again Lloris reacted quickly to a ferocious shot from Bellingham. The goalkeeper was gaining prominence and became one of the figures of the match.

The English could only shake the Gallic goal through a criminal charge. Tchouameni went from hero to villain after taking down Saka in the box. The person in charge of the collection was the Tottenham player Harry Kane, who shot with determination into the right side of the goal guarded by Lloris.

A 1-1 draw that opened the most exciting part of the match. England showed its best face and attacked France, which at times was out of place. During those minutes, Maguire came headlong, Saka overflowed and shot. Lloris repelled the white attempts.

On the other side of the field, Pickford saved ‘The Three Lions’ with a huge save after a shot from the French ‘9’. The duel moved to the goals.

But when it most seemed in trouble, France echoed its hierarchy. Griezmann, who had been key in the performance of the French team, sent a precise cross and Giroud managed to get a header that left Pickford without reaction.

The Frenchmen took the lead again after 78 minutes of the game. A blue joy that was diluted a few minutes later when, after the intervention of the VAR, the match referee decreed the second maximum penalty.

Kane, who had serenely defined the first charge, missed his second shot sending the ball skyward.

There would be about twenty minutes left to play. A time when England tried to reach the French goal by all means. In the last minute of the game Rashford finished off a free kick that went very close to the goal.

France is still looking to reassert its Russia 2018 title by facing surprise Morocco in the semi-final.

