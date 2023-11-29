Russian woman Dvizova and her daughter were found murdered in Bodrum, they were wrapped in a sheet

The bodies of two Russian women were found in the Turkish resort area of ​​Bodrum, they were wrapped in sheets and tied with rope. The victims were 42-year-old model Irina Dvizova and her 15-year-old daughter Dayana.

As the investigation suggests, they could have been killed in a rented villa. According to preliminary data, the criminal wrapped the bodies in sheets, loaded them into a car and drove them out of town. Later they were found on a slope near the road to Tavshanburnu Bay, three meters from each other. The victims’ bodies had gunshot wounds.

Russian woman’s ex-husband suspected of murder

A few days ago, a Russian woman and her daughter went missing. Relatives were unable to contact them and went to the Konacik area, where the missing people lived. Upon entering the house, they saw blood on the sofa, suspected that the mother and daughter might have been killed, and contacted the Bodrum district police department.

The police tracked the car driving away from the house using cameras. According to the Mash Telegram channel, Dvizova rented a villa in Bodrum. Dvizova’s neighbor Angelina told REN channel that she heard shots. She also noted that the family was wealthy enough to be able to afford to rent a house in a residential complex. Her Finnish husband is suspected of double murder and is being sought.

The son of a Russian woman expressed his version of what happened

Dvizova’s son David adheres to different opinion. He is convinced that his mother and sister were killed not by a Finn, but by his stepfather, a citizen of Lithuania and France named Andrei K. The stepfather could have committed a crime out of revenge: the Russian woman did not allow him to communicate with his child, five-year-old Makar. Irina’s ex-husband used to work as a bodyguard for a Ukrainian oligarch, asserts his stepson.

This is a complete animal, he beat me with a towel so that there would be no traces, he strangled me.

David remembers that Andrey and Irina already had a scandal in Bodrum. The woman tried to lock herself in the house from him, but the man broke down the door. The son of the deceased claims that Andrei could have come to the villa, shot Irina and her daughter, tied up their bodies, and then thrown them into a ditch.

In addition, it is known that Andrei was sentenced to prison in Russia for stealing diamonds. After leaving prison, he systematically beat and insulted both Irina herself and her children. According to David, he last communicated with his mother and sister a little less than a week ago and “didn’t notice any disturbing thoughts in my mother.” Now Andrey K. lives in Lithuania with his new family, where he transported common son with Irina, Makar.

This is not the first murder of Russian citizens in Turkey

September 25 in Turkey found murdered Russian activist and author of the “Feminists Explain” channel Anastasia Emelyanova. Her fiancé, a Syrian citizen, was detained on suspicion of murder. The Russian woman also fought against domestic violence.

The press reported that the Russian woman died from blood loss due to her wounds. On the night of September 20, a quarrel broke out between Emelyanova and her fiancé – even the couple’s neighbors heard the swearing. A few hours later, the man went to his neighbors and asked them for help, saying that his fiancee had allegedly been injured. Doctors and police arrived.

Emelyanova’s fiancé insisted that she was injured completely by accident on a broken glass coffee table. However, later during the investigation he admitted that he himself injured her in the leg with a piece of glass.