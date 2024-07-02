The Bolognese Studio Evil, the same ones who created Super Cane Magic ZERO – Legend of the Cane Cane and Syder Arcade, have Dice of Arcana officially presented a roguelike dice game that will be released in Q4 2024. The player will then face a bloody journey inside a caravan led by an evil puppet whose purposes will be revealed during the adventure.

Challenge to the last finger

Challenge after challenge, we will find ourselves facing arcane and occult figures, collecting increasingly more powerful diceas well as special items that will allow us to break the rules of the game. It is the only way to survive. The price to pay in case of defeat seems to be really high, since our fingers will be chopped off.

Part of the game, which is somewhat reminiscent of Daniel Mullins’ Inscryption, will be dedicated to searching for objects outside the caravan, which we can use in various ways. There will also be “terrible horrors” to face, although it was not specified which ones. The important thing is not to anger the puppet, because doing so means death.

Let’s see what they are Dice of Arcana’s main featureswhich will initially be released only on PC: collect unique dice and items, face and defeat lost souls and arcane enemies of increasing difficulty; combine sorcery effects to dominate the game; enter different planes of existence to change the rules; watch your fingers because they are easy to lose.

The trailer itself, which you can find above, shows the peculiar atmospheres of the game, as well as different dice rolls. There is also a payment in fingers, just to please. If you are intrigued by the idea of ​​losing them all, you can add it to your Steam Wishlist.