49-year-old TV presenter Larsa Pippen poses in a revealing bikini by the pool

Popular American presenter and TV star Larsa Pippen posed in a revealing swimsuit. The corresponding publication appeared on her Instagram page (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation).

In the posted photo, the 49-year-old celebrity posed against a backdrop of trees, sitting on the edge of a pool with her right leg bent at the knee. She wore a black bikini, which included a triangle top with a white Chanel logo and panties with ties at the hips.

At the same time, the influencer tried on sunglasses and let her hair down, parted in the middle. She painted her toenails white and put on brown lipstick.

Earlier, Russian singer and host of the reality show “Dom-2” Olga Orlova also showed off her figure in a revealing swimsuit.