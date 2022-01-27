Dibu Martínez’s complaint upon arrival in Chile

The Argentina national team has already landed in Calama, where he will play the match against chili, on the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

However, the team had problems entering the country: the team was stopped at the airport, waiting to be tested for covid-19.

There were already positives before traveling to Chile

Two players, Alexis MacAlilister and Emiliano Buendía, and the team’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, were not even able to travel to Chile, after testing positive for them before they left.

The situation generated an upset in several of the members of the team. One of those who complained, through a story on Instagram, was the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, el Dibu, well remembered in the country for the duel of phrases with Miguel Borja and Yerry Mina in the tiebreaker from the penalty spot in the semifinal of the America’s Cup.

This was Dibu’s complaint when he arrived in Chile

Dibu uploaded a video in which you can see a door and behind it, the health controls. On top of them he put two stickers, the one with the Chilean flag and a nausea emoticon. “Well, as always, quilombo,” he said.

