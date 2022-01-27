Dibu Martínez’s complaint upon arrival in Chile

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Emiliano Martinez
Nelson Almeida. AFP
The controversial Argentine goalkeeper protested the sanitary measures upon his arrival in Calama.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
January 26, 2022, 08:09 PM
The Argentina national team has already landed in Calama, where he will play the match against chili, on the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
However, the team had problems entering the country: the team was stopped at the airport, waiting to be tested for covid-19.
(Also read: This is how the accounts are to qualify for the Qatar World Cup)
There were already positives before traveling to Chile
Two players, Alexis MacAlilister and Emiliano Buendía, and the team’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, were not even able to travel to Chile, after testing positive for them before they left.
The situation generated an upset in several of the members of the team. One of those who complained, through a story on Instagram, was the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, el Dibu, well remembered in the country for the duel of phrases with Miguel Borja and Yerry Mina in the tiebreaker from the penalty spot in the semifinal of the America’s Cup.
(In other news: Egan Bernal continues to do well: new medical part about his health)
This was Dibu’s complaint when he arrived in Chile
Dibu uploaded a video in which you can see a door and behind it, the health controls. On top of them he put two stickers, the one with the Chilean flag and a nausea emoticon. “Well, as always, quilombo,” he said.
SPORTS
January 26, 2022, 08:09 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dibu #Martínezs #complaint #arrival #Chile
Leave a Reply