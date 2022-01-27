Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dibu Martínez’s complaint upon arrival in Chile

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez

Photo:

Nelson Almeida. AFP

The controversial Argentine goalkeeper protested the sanitary measures upon his arrival in Calama.

The Argentina national team has already landed in Calama, where he will play the match against chili, on the qualification for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

However, the team had problems entering the country: the team was stopped at the airport, waiting to be tested for covid-19.

See also  Andrés's fetishism with stuffed animals supports his victim's complaint

(Also read: This is how the accounts are to qualify for the Qatar World Cup)

There were already positives before traveling to Chile

Two players, Alexis MacAlilister and Emiliano Buendía, and the team’s coach, Lionel Scaloni, were not even able to travel to Chile, after testing positive for them before they left.

The situation generated an upset in several of the members of the team. One of those who complained, through a story on Instagram, was the goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, el Dibu, well remembered in the country for the duel of phrases with Miguel Borja and Yerry Mina in the tiebreaker from the penalty spot in the semifinal of the America’s Cup.

(In other news: Egan Bernal continues to do well: new medical part about his health)

This was Dibu’s complaint when he arrived in Chile

Dibu uploaded a video in which you can see a door and behind it, the health controls. On top of them he put two stickers, the one with the Chilean flag and a nausea emoticon. “Well, as always, quilombo,” he said.

See also  The PP denounces a "wave of robberies" in Lorca with 12 assaults in a week on houses and shops

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Dibu #Martínezs #complaint #arrival #Chile

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

US and NATO reject Russia's demands on Ukraine, what comes next?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.