After several days of tense waiting, United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) gave a formal response to Russia this Wednesday through a series of letters in which, although they make it clear that they continue to bet on a diplomatic solution to the crisis of Ukrainealso indicate that the military escalation is far from being resolved.

Moscow had been insisting for several weeks that both NATO and the United States should respond in writing to its demands before making a decision on the steps to take in the face of this former soviet republic.

Although the texts of the letters are unknown, both the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkenlike the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, offered two press conferences to discuss its content.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: EFE / EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

According to Blinken, Washington and its allies have proposed “a serious diplomatic path in case Russia decides to navigate in this direction… A diplomatic way out is still possible, but Moscow has to do its part.”

According to the Secretary of State, the letters propose several concrete measures, including adopting reciprocal parameters for the deployment of troops in Ukraine, steps to increase confidence around military exercises taking place in Europe and controls to Nuclear weapons.



Stoltenberg, for his part, spoke of re-establishing the Russia-NATO offices that previously existed in Brussels and Moscow, using existing military communication channels “to promote transparency and reduce risks” and exploring the establishment of a civilian telephone line to “emergency use”.

Both, however, were emphatic that neither the United States nor NATO intends to rule out a future membership of Ukraine in the Alliance, one of the main demands of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin.

“We made it clear that there are fundamental principles that we are committed to upholding, including Ukraine’s right to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the right of each state to choose its own alliances and security arrangements,” Blinken said.

In that regard, Stoltenberg said, “Russia should refrain from coercive force positioning, aggressive rhetoric, and malign activities directed against allies and other nations. Russia should also withdraw its forces from Ukraine, Georgia and Moldavia, where they are deployed without the consent of these countries.”

The Secretary of State, likewise, ruled out the withdrawal of nuclear weapons deployed in Europe or the withdrawal of troops and other weapons that it maintains in former Soviet republics that joined the Alliance after 1997.

According to Blinken, he is scheduled to have a talk this week with the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrovin which they plan to discuss the steps to follow.

At the same time, the countries of the Normandy Formatwhich includes Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany, met this Wednesday in Paris to find a way out of the crisis.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: EFE/EPA /MARCIAL TREZZINI

At the end of the meeting they published a joint statement in which they expressed their commitment to continue seeking alternatives to reduce their differences with Ukraine and reaffirmed their “unconditional support for a ceasefire” in Donbas, a region in the southeast of the country that is in war since 2014 and where pro-Russian separatists are trying to declare themselves independent republics.

The member countries of the Format also announced an upcoming meeting in two weeks in Berlin.

Despite the diplomatic words and movements, neither the letters from Washington and NATO nor the Paris agreements suggest that the conflict is coming to an end. On the contrary, they would indicate that it is about to intensify.

Although the response of the Kremlin to letters from allies (Moscow said it will study the letters first), it will most likely not be positive.

In large part because, in essence, the position of both is the same that they have maintained to date despite the calls for dialogue.

Something understandable because they would be very weakened if they accepted the demands made by the Kremlin under the threat of an invasion of a sovereign country.

“We will read them, we will study them (the responses of the United States and NATO). Partners studied our proposals for almost a month and a half,” Russia’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.

At the same time, both Stoltenberg and Blinken indicated that they were also preparing for “the worst” and in the United States they anticipated that Russia would attempt some type of military maneuver in the next 15 days. Even the US embassy in Kiev on Wednesday urged all its citizens on Ukrainian territory to leave the country.

“The security situation in Ukraine remains unpredictable due to the growing threat of Russian military action and may deteriorate without warning,” the embassy said.

While the Russian ruling party, which controls Parliament, asked the government to send “war material” to the Donbas region “to contain the aggression” of Kiev.

Both blocks will also continue to raise the stakes. Washington this week announced a set of strong economic and trade sanctions that would include Putin himself if Russia ever sets foot in Ukraine.

At the same time, both the Alliance and Washington put some 15,000 men and announced the mobilization of strategic resources to defend Europe’s borders if needed.

The Kremlin, for its part, interpreted these moves as a provocation. Lavrov, speaking before the Russian Parliament, even said that the West was equipping Ukraine with nuclear weapons and that the country should prepare for a major conflict.

A serviceman from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his dog enter a frontline shelter.

Although there is no report confirming the transfer of this type of arsenal to the former Soviet republic, the statements were incendiary and very telling of the dangerous moment in which we are living. Biden, on his side, faces a difficult domestic situation that forces him to stand firm against Putin to avoid criticism from Republicans.

And the Russian leader, who has already deployed more than 100,000 men to the border with Ukraine, nor can it withdraw without getting anything in return, as it would be interpreted as a sign of weakness.

“It’s like two trains approaching and neither one wants to stop. It is clear that neither the United States nor NATO intends to enter into an open confrontation with Russia even if it invades Ukraine, but there is no doubt that they will respond on several fronts, including strengthening Kiev militarily. If it happens, what seems clear is that we will be entering a new phase in which the potential for a major West-Russian conflict, however asymmetrical, will be greater and greater,” explains Andrew Lohsen, a Russia expert at the Center for International Strategic Studies (CSIS).

