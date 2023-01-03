The Spanish technician Unai Emery is sure that the Argentine goalkeeper

Emiliano Martinez is “one hundred percent” focused on Aston Villa ahead of his return to his club in Wednesday’s game against wolverhampton, after the title achieved with his selection in the World Cup.

Martínez was on the bench in Aston Villa’s 2-0 win at Tottenham on Sunday, with the Swede Robin Olsen occupying the starting position in the arc.

Emery said on Tuesday that he always planned to give Martínez extra time before returning to the starting eleven, but hinted that the 30-year-old goalkeeper, widely criticized for his post-World Cup final celebrations, is ready to play again in this derby.

“Emiliano had a very good start with us (on Sunday), being in the group that traveled with us,” Emery said.

“He had trained for two days, Friday and Saturday, and now more sessions, so I think he will be ready after his break and the excitement of winning the World Cup,” said the coach.

New airs

“I think that for us it is very important and we can be proud of him for having won the World Cup, but now his focus is one hundred percent astonville“he added

Martínez was an important figure in the achievement of the title by Argentina.

Villa have now won three of the four games since Emery’s arrival on the bench in November and the team Birmingham has moved away from the relegation zone, occupying the twelfth position.

Wednesday’s match will pit Emery against his compatriot Julen Lopetegui, recently appointed Wolverhampton manager, who occupies the nineteenth and penultimate position in the Premier League.

However, there is a scandal in England, as it is said that the goalkeeper is not in a good position and could go to another club.

So much so that Aston Villa already has another goalkeeper in its sights, in case the operation of a Martínez who arrived changed is given.

Dibu Martínez was criticized for his gestures when receiving the award as the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

According to the medium The Sun, the club has already noticed Jordan Pickfordif the Argentine operation occurs.

The case is that the comments in the street are not very in favor of the ‘Dibu’, that has entered in several controversies in the last days.

