‘Dibu’ Martínez and another big mistake: is it the goalkeeper’s own goal?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dibu Martinez
Georgi Licovski. efe
Dibu Martinez
It happened in the match between Aston Villa and Arsenal.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Arsenal is still in the fight for the Premier League title, after defeating Aston Villa 2-4 this Saturday, almost at the end of the game.
The truth is that the team was not there, they had many problems and even Aston Villa put them against the wall, since they almost always found themselves at a disadvantage.
The locals had the advantage in the goals of Olliewatkins and Coutinho, but Arsenal woke up, tied and in the end went ahead to get the three key points in the fight for the title.
Bukayo Saka, Zinzhenko, the great mistake of the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez and Martinelli led Arsenal to victory.
In the third minute of replacement and when the 2.2 was called, the goalkeeper Martínez dives to prevent the ball from entering his goal, but it did not.
The ball hit the crossbar and returned to the field, but hit the humanity of ‘Dibu’, making it 2-3 in favor of the visitor. It is clearly the goalkeeper’s own goal, since the ball was going back to the field and with his body he put it into his own goal.
(
(
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Dibu #Martínez #big #mistake #goalkeepers #goal
Leave a Reply