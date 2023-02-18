‘Dibu’ Martínez and another big mistake: is it the goalkeeper’s own goal?

Arsenal is still in the fight for the Premier League title, after defeating Aston Villa 2-4 this Saturday, almost at the end of the game.

The truth is that the team was not there, they had many problems and even Aston Villa put them against the wall, since they almost always found themselves at a disadvantage.

The locals had the advantage in the goals of Olliewatkins and Coutinho, but Arsenal woke up, tied and in the end went ahead to get the three key points in the fight for the title.

Bukayo Saka, Zinzhenko, the great mistake of the Argentine goalkeeper, Emiliano Martínez and Martinelli led Arsenal to victory.

In the third minute of replacement and when the 2.2 was called, the goalkeeper Martínez dives to prevent the ball from entering his goal, but it did not.

The ball hit the crossbar and returned to the field, but hit the humanity of ‘Dibu’, making it 2-3 in favor of the visitor. It is clearly the goalkeeper’s own goal, since the ball was going back to the field and with his body he put it into his own goal.

