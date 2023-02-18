ORISTANO. Her name was Chiara Carta, she was 13 years old, and she was stabbed to death this afternoon by her mother Monica Vinci, 52, in a house in Silì, a hamlet of Oristano. The woman then attempted to commit suicide by jumping from the first floor of the house where the tragedy took place: she is hospitalized in serious condition.

It would have been the father who found his lifeless daughter in a pool of blood in the bathroom of the house. The man, a local police officer in Oristano, had separated from his wife.

The 112 alarm was given by a passerby who passed near the house of the Carta family, in via Risorgimento, shortly after 2.30 pm. Monica Vinci’s body was on the ground on the asphalt: the woman had been separated from her husband for a few years, she was unemployed and lived alone with Chiara, her only daughter from her marriage.

The mourning of the city

To give a concrete signal of mourning, the mayor Massimiliano Sanna has decided to cancel all the collateral events at the Sartiglia: «We believe it is a first dutiful sign of respect for the young victim of this tragedy. In these days, which should be festive, we invite everyone to live this moment of pain with sobriety, grace and respect. In the next few days we will announce any other initiatives that will involve the entire Oristano community”. «It is with deep sorrow – he continues – that we learned of the tragedy that struck our community today. The tragic death of one of our young fellow citizens leaves us incredulous and speechless. It is a terrible and meaningless event that has affected us all in a very profound way. I feel I speak on behalf of the entire Oristano community, expressing my condolences and sincere condolences to the family and friends of the young victim. We are all very affected and feel deep sadness and grief. The community gathers around the family of the young Chiara to offer support and solidarity in this difficult moment. We feel particularly close to the father of the victim whom we know well, and whose talents we appreciate, because he belongs to the municipal police force ».