Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The Dibba and Al-Jazira Al-Hamra teams reserved their seats in the semi-finals of the most expensive tournament qualifiers, the “President’s Cup for the 2023-2024 season,” with Al-Nawakhatha winning against its guest Al-Oruba in the “derby” with a score of 4-0 yesterday, Saturday, at Dibba Stadium, and Al-Jazira Al-Hamra prevailed over its guest, Al-Dhaid. 3-0.

Dibba inflicted the first loss of the season on its guest Al-Orouba with a clean 4-0, with goals scored by Al-Nawakhatha and Anderson Costa in the 38th and 45th minutes, Pedro Henrique 76th, and substitute Mohamed Al-Marboui in the 90th minute.

At the Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Stadium in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Jazira Al Hamra succeeded in clinching its qualification at the expense of its guest Al Dhaid by three clean goals, and the “land owners” opened the scoring with an own goal by Sabeel Ghazi against his team in the 32nd minute, before Al Jazira Al Hamra added two goals in the second half by Substitutes Victor Henrique in the 83rd minute, and Brian Ezekiol in the 95th minute.

Today, the quarter-final matches of the qualifiers will be completed with the matches of Dibba Al-Hisn and City, Al-Arabi and Gulf FC.