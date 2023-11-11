His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the reception held by Mohammed Ali bin Arhamah Al Shamsi on the occasion of the wedding of his son Omar to Karima Mohammed Fadel bin Arhamah Al Shamsi, which was held at the Al Ain Convention Center in Al Ain, in the presence of a number of dignitaries and senior officers of the armed forces and the police. A large gathering of family and friends.

His Excellency congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life, and that God Almighty would bless them with children, well-being and stability, calling on God Almighty to perpetuate security, happiness and stability in our state and people.