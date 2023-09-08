The second vice president and acting Minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díaz, has informed the first vice president Nadia Calviño that the Government “cannot consent” to the acquisition by the Saudi STC of a 9.9% stake in the telephone company continue.

“My opinion is that we cannot allow this operation to continue. This is how I have sent it to the economic vice president of the acting Government and that is how I am going to defend it, “Díaz said in statements to the media before the presentation of the book ‘For a Constitution of the Earth’ by Luigi Ferrajoli.

For Díaz, Spain must “think” about which are the strategic sectors of the country, who can be part of the boards of directors of those sectors and what are the limits. “Of course I will work so that this operation does not occur,” he reiterated.

According to the leader of Sumar, “all countries regulate and standardize these situations” and she believes that Spain still has a lot to do in industrial matters, especially with regard to strategic sectors.

«Telefónica is a strategic company for our country. And as such a strategic company and with the management of the most important thing in our lives, surely, which is the data, –it is not only oil in the 21st century– and that everything lies in them, of course my opinion is that We cannot allow this operation to continue,” he insisted.