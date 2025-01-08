Veolia has reached an agreement to integrate Imartec, a Catalan energy services company specialized in the development of EPC projects, mainly for the installation of biomass and solar energy plants, with a focus on the agricultural and industrial sectors.

The operation is part of Veolia’s new strategic program, GreenUp, to accelerate the implementation of affordable and replicable solutions throughout the world that decontaminate, decarbonize and regenerate.

Founded in 2010, Imartec operates mainly from its industrial plant located in Lleida, serving clients in Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Aragon. The company develops its activity in the renewable energy sector, especially in the advanced thermotechnics sector, integrating technology for the energy conversion of biomass from the forestry industry and wood treatment, agriculture, the the food industry, dedicated crops and cleaning the urban environment. Its services cover complete projects, from engineering and design to installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance.

Imartec also has a specialized internal research center, which studies and carries out conventional and non-conventional solid biomass combustion tests. The company has more than 250 projects carried out, totaling 80 MWt in different solutions. On the other hand, it has completed 150 solar energy projects for self-consumption in the industry, which represents more than 18 MW of installed capacity, consolidating itself as a benchmark in the field of renewable energies.

“Imartec joins Veolia to share its knowledge and know-how in the biomass and industrial steam sector and, in this way, create synergies that allow us to expand and strengthen the offer of sustainable solutions to our clients” explains Miquel Àngel Cerdà, institutional president of Veolia Serveis Catalunya.

“Our integration with Veolia opens new horizons for our company. This strategic alliance not only consolidates our presence in the sector, but also gives us the possibility of combining our technical knowledge with the extensive range of solutions that Veolia provides. This translates into significant growth potential for our business.” Isidre Alférez and Marc Saló, founding partners of Imartec, stand out.