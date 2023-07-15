Saturday, July 15, 2023, 3:27 p.m.



| Updated 4:48 p.m.

Madrid. Yolanda Díaz faces the final stretch of the campaign with the main objective of mobilizing a left-wing electorate that in large part already preferred to stay at home in the municipal and regional elections of 28-M.

At a rally yesterday in Vitoria, the Sumar leader insisted over and over again on the same message: “Go out and vote.” Despite a gradual advance in the polls, Add without surpassing Vox as the third most voted force, a key factor in determining the majorities to the left and right after 23-J. The leftist coalition thus continues to pay before the electorate to the left of the PSOE the confrontation between Díaz and the leadership of Podemos, which has left leaders of the purple formation such as Irene Montero or Pablo Echenique off the lists. The discreet role of Podemos in the campaign was partially offset yesterday by the participation of Ione Belarra and Lilith Verstrynge in events in Las Palmas and Barcelona, ​​however, no one doubts that the internal wound is still bleeding and, furthermore, that whatever be the verdict of the polls the battle within the future parliamentary group of Congress is served.

To convince his potential electorate, Díaz has launched himself for the jugular of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, his intimate enemy since the vice president already held positions of responsibility in Galician politics, both at the party and institutional level. The Sumar candidate warned yesterday that with the PP and Vox the austerity policies that former president José María Aznar already claimed last Tuesday during an act in Seville will return. Díaz went further and pointed out that Feijóo’s promise to lower taxes could lead to a collapse like the one suffered by the United Kingdom during the brief term of former Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was forced to resign due to the collapse of the pound and market pressure. “Returning to the times of austerity translates into cuts,” summed up the second vice president before assuring that Aznar is the one who leads the economic program of the popular candidate from the shadows, who seven days before the elections has not yet revealed who He will be your finance minister.

In addition to convincing his potential voters, Díaz faces the challenge of stopping the leaks that the polls detect in favor of the PSOE. To achieve this in Vitoria, he warned about the risk of a return to bipartisanship and stressed that the Labor Reform or the increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage have only been possible thanks to the entry of United We Can into the Council of Ministers.