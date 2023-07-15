Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier

There is a rumor in the CSU: A few months before the Bavarian elections in 2023, popularity drops dramatically – despite attacks on traffic lights. Is Söder using the wrong strategy?

Munich – He is now broadcasting on all channels, but it does not seem to be igniting: Despite the increased presence in the upcoming election campaign for Bavaria, Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) has to accept a severe setback. In the Sunday question, the Christian Socialists only get 38 percent, according to the current survey by the Civey Institute on behalf of the Augsburg General emerges. A slide below the magical 40 percent mark is usually not well received in the south of the republic in their own ranks.

Current survey on the Bavarian election 2023: CSU around Söder sags – free voters and Greens increase

In fact, the survey confirms an ongoing downward trend. Compared to the previous month, Söder’s CSU lost two percentage points. In May it was still 43 percent. The second strongest force is currently the Greens with 17 percent. The coalition partner, the Free Voters around Hubert Aiwanger, improved by one point and now makes it to twelve percent and is now level with the SPD, closely followed by the AfD with eleven percent. With four percent, the FDP would currently fail at the five percent hurdle.

Must fight against falling values ​​in the polls: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). © Sven Hoppe/dpa

Against this background, the CSU remains the strongest force in Bavaria. Thanks to the gains made by the Free Voters, there is currently no reason why the Bavarian coalition should not continue. Nevertheless, the results of the survey triggered a certain unrest in the ranks of the Christian Socialists. Söder’s party friends know that absolute majorities with results of more than 50 percent as in previous decades are no longer possible. But it should be 40 percent plus x, some recently confirmed Munich Mercury.

Despite attacks on the Greens: After the poll crash, rumblings begin in the CSU

So Söder is under pressure. He has to deliver, which is why he has been seen at 350 external events since the beginning of the year and has already appeared in 110 beer tents. He’s not quiet about it. Again and again he launches harsh attacks on the traffic light coalition in Berlin, which he attests to incompetence. He is particularly interested in the Greens, as a controversial appearance with his Vice Prime Minister Aiwanger in Erdinger showed.

Where is the CSU headed? State elections in Bavaria will vote on the federal course

But why can’t Söder really score with it? And why is the rise of the AfD continuing unabated? They are now asking themselves this question not only in the CSU, but also in the CDU. While moderate circles around NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst and Daniel Günther are propagating a stronger middle course, the conservatives around Söder and CDU party leader Friedrich Merz are not yet hard enough on the matter. They want to compete even more for the AfD supporters.

But the coming weeks and months will show whether this strategy really works. The Söder election will also indirectly be a vote on the course of the Union. (jkf)