The vice president and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, assured this Saturday that she has “no concern” about Junts’ announcement that it is breaking sectoral negotiations with the Government and has defended the need to “take care of the legislative block.”

In statements to the media before attending the showings of the short films ‘Cafuné’ and ‘Semillas de Kivu’, Díaz insisted on the need to “dialogue a lot” and reach agreements that allow people’s lives to improve, such as raising the minimum wage or reduce the working day.

In that sense, after weeks of disagreements with the Minister of Economy, Carlos Body, over the materialization of the reduction of the working day to 37.5 hours, Díaz has pointed out as “advance” that “the Government agreement will be respected.” and that of social dialogue.

Thus, she has stated that the reduction in working hours “will quickly reach the Council of Ministers” and has been “sure” that the Corps says “exactly” the same as her, although in recent days she has opted for greater flexibility to SMEs.

The Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs will address the reduction of working hours on January 27 before transferring this measure to the Council of Ministers, which would have to be approved in the Cortes before the end of the year.