The 24-year-old Colombian midfielder, Nelson Deossais in the sights of Tigres UANL and Club América, since the last summer transfer market it was expected that the player could leave the Tuzos, however, he remained in the ‘Bella Airosa’ and it is expected that the player can make the jump to one of the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer.
The player has a contract until the end of 2027 and is valued at 4.4 million dollars According to the portal Transfer marketbut the Hidalgo team would not let him go for that price and would at least expect 7 million dollars for his transfer.
The coffee-growing footballer arrived to Mexican football from his country with the Athletic Huilaa team where he emerged as a professional, although he was loaned to other clubs such as: Students from La Plata from Argentina, Junior FC and National Athletic.
Since his arrival at the Aztec team at the beginning of 2024, the player has been able to play 39 matches, scoring nine goals and giving five assists. In addition, he was part of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup championship, being a fundamental part in achieving the title.
