01/18/2025



A bullfighting suit «for his great support of the bulls», that has been the gift and the words that Morante de la Puebla has dedicated to him to the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Morenoafter the bullfighting of La Puebla del Río. The regional leader had gone to the farm San Antonio Gardenproperty of the last great genius of bullfighting, in the company of the advisor to the Presidency, Antonio Sanzand several members of his cabinet.

Next to the Huerta de San Antonio farmhouse, Morante de la Puebla had placed a dress with special meaning in his career, which among other afternoons he used in his comeback last year in Olivenza. After dedicating it personally, Juanma Moreno spoke in front of the guests to “thank you for this detail that I’m going to put it in the best place there is in the San Telmo Palace».

He also thanked him “for having been architect of maintaining traditions and also boost economic activity putting your money and effortnot always having all the collaboration in the world, and I wanted to be here to support him, recognize him and say that we are facing one of the great masters of bullfighting whom we owe affection, respect and admiration and? We are waiting for you in the arenas like May watereither”.