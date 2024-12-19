Tempers are very heated between the Ministries of Labor and Economy regarding the reduction of working hours. After Carlos Corpus suggested on Wednesday that it is preferable to put the design of the measure and the support for companies before the deadlines, the vice president harshly attacked Nadia Calviño’s successor in Economy this Thursday. Díaz has accused Corps and the PSOE of failing to comply with the agreement and aligning themselves with the interests of the employers’ association., and considers the interference of Economy in the debate “very serious.”

This is what the second vice president expressed during a interview given to La Sexta the day after Carlos Body intervened on that same network to cool things down with the work day. “I thought that once Nadia Calviño had left, things were going to change in the Government. We have different people in the Ministry of Economy and the behaviors are the same,” Díaz reproached, with an unusual but not unprecedented finality towards that department.

Díaz recalled the multiple clashes he had with the Ministry of Economy when the portfolio was held by Calviño, now at the European Investment Bank (EIB). “This is very serious, I have already experienced it in all the regulations that I have made. The battle for the SMI, the Rider law, the battle with the ERTE, with the labor reform…. It is not because of me, what worries me are the workers, especially the workers,” he stated. “There is no change between Nadia Calviño and Carlos Cuerpo”the vice president reiterated.

“I am surprised that the PSOE says that it does not want to comply with the Government agreement of our country,” said Díaz, who has accused Corp of saying clearly in private that the reduction of working hours must be delayed until 2026. “What says [Cuerpo] “It is that we must take it further, that the legislature is long,” said the second vice president. “The Minister of Economy is already failing to comply with the Government agreement. I commit and fulfill what I say. “I think that politics conceived as a way of promising things and then failing to fulfill them is what makes the extreme right widen its votes,” he added.

The Minister of Economy did not express himself clearly regarding this point in his interview the previous day. However, He downplayed the entry into force of the measure to focus on design. “It is not so much an issue of entry into force, where we have a specific commitment that we want to fulfill, which is the government pact, but rather making sure that we are doing so helps make this measure sustainable, that it is maintained over time. so that our companies can assimilate it,” said Body.

The minister also defended leaving room for collective agreements so that the implementation of this measure in some particularly affected sectors can be “personalized” in them. A measure that the employers’ association has defended on several occasions. “This is a body of sectors and those you mentioned are almost all women. More than accompanying those who earn more than 380,000 euros a year, I am concerned about those who earn the minimum wage,” the vice president replied.

Regarding the accompanying measures to which Corpus alluded, Díaz has been in favor and has accused the Economy of rejecting them when Labor put them on the table in the negotiation. “Of course we have to accompany companies, I am very clear about it. We have put on the table direct aid for productivity in the amount of 300 million euros. By the way, the Ministry of Economy did not want them,” he expressed.





“Today Garamendi came out saying that he is very comfortable with Carlos Corpus. I am part of a progressive coalition government. This is not the Government’s commitment. Let him take a position when a month ago the employers told the Spaniards that they do not want the reduction of the working day… The thing is for whom we govern and what we deliver for.“Díaz snapped.

In the statements to which Díaz alludes, Garamendi has thanked Corps for its “sensitivity” with companies. “What does not make sense is what we are seeing from another ministry where they try to disqualify and insult the other interlocutor. There is no place for the things that the minister has said about me,” said the president of CEOE.

Even so, Díaz has expressed confidence that in the end a common position will be reached. “I am sure that we are going to reach an agreement. I am surprised with the PSOE knowing that we have been against working people for 11 months. We are the OECD economy that is growing the most… What is the reason for not complying with the agreement?, he concluded.

After a long and fruitless negotiation between Labor, unions and employers, Díaz’s department closed the dialogue table and announced that it would reach an agreement only with UGT and CCOO. However, this agreement will later have to go through the Cortes and at this moment the Government does not have the support to carry it forward.

All the Government’s parliamentary partners are in favor of the measure except Together, which is the great obstacle. Catalan independentists are listening carefully to the opinion of Foment del Treball, the regional chapter of CEOE, which does not view the measure favorably. The intervention of Economy in the debate is aimed at redirecting the situation and trying to include businessmen in the measure to clear the parliamentary procedure.