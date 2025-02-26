Galicia It is the greenery of its paths and forests, it is the smell and taste of its delicious cuisine, it is warm, it is the vertigo that produces some of its cliffs and is also salt water, sun and fine sand. Because yes, beyond the bad reputation of rainy that precedes it, it is also a destination to enjoy the saltpeter and let the sol boncee our skin. For a while since Galicia is known as ‘Galifornia’, and although it is said that comparisons are odious, our north has nothing to envy to the American coast.

If there is a place in Galicia that brings together all those characteristics that we have just presented, that is Or Grovea small coastal village of the Salnés region, where beyond its magnificent streets, an old town is also released from history and charm.

Known as the Galician Caribbean

Crystalline waters, fine sand beaches and exceptional climate. Although these characteristics could transport us to the most mythical Caribbean, the truth is that in northern Spain we also find our particular paradise.

Pontevedra is characterized by being one of the provinces with the most beautiful beaches in Spain, proof of this is that more than half of Galicia ‘blue flags are there. The launched beach It is one of the best in the entire region and the truth is left over: crystalline water and almost two and a half kilometers of white and fine sand.

It is one of the favorites among the Aquatic sports loverslike surfing, since the air currents here are quite pronounced and make all the qualities to be able to practice Windsurf or Surf. In addition, thanks to its breadth, it is possible that both bathers and athletes live together without having to bother.

| Source: Istock

A haven of history and culture

Beyond the smell of saltpeter and the sea, or Grove has much more to offer. We must highlight its natural spaces, such as Dunas zone or La Laguna A A Bodeiraboth places where it is possible to enjoy one of the most beautiful sunsets in Spain.

In addition, its streets also hide a real treasure, where history and art are the true protagonists. Walking through O Grove is synonymous with knowing a huge collection of sculpturesthat not only adorn the city, but also part of the heritage of the people. Even, it is still present The footprint of the pastproof of this is the Castro by Adro Vello, A Celtic necropolis Century V located very close to the beach of O Carreiro and was also used as a defensive enclave during the Middle Ages.